Mehmood Khan sworn in as KP chief minister

Friday Aug 17, 2018

Mehmood Khan takes oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister 

Newly elected chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan took oath of his office on Friday.

KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administered the oath. The ceremony was held at Governor House Peshawar. 

Mehmood, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was elected KP chief minister on Thursday. He defeated Mian Nisar Gul of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal. 

The president of PTI Malakand Division, Mehmood was elected member of the provincial assembly from PK-9 Swat in the 2013 and 2018 general elections. 

Born in Matta Tehsil of Swat in 1972, Mehmood received his early education from Government Primary School Matta and completed his matriculation from Peshawar Public School. He did his masters in agriculture from the Agriculture University of Peshawar.

The 46-year-old has previously held the portfolio of sports, culture and irrigation in the province. He was also given the portfolio of KP home minister, but was later removed from the post.

