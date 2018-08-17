Imran to stay in PM House colony as prime minister: Naeemul Haq

PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haq. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq said that Imran Khan would stay at a house located in PM House colony as the prime minister of the country.



"A house has been set up for Imran Khan in the colony of Prime Minister House," Haq said while speaking to newsmen here. "I will stay with Imran Khan."

He said the prime minister-elect would stay at the house of military secretary and that the accommodation had been cleared from security’s perspective.

The PTI leader said that Imran would move to this house in the [PM House] colony after taking oath as the prime minister on Saturday, a ceremony for which will be held at President House.

He also regretted that Khan was getting pushed in the Parliament today too, disapproving the behaviour meted to his party's chief.

Haq said he wanted to speak to the SSP security to report the misconduct.



Earlier reports stated Imran had expressed his wish to take oath at either Islamabad's D-Chowk or Parade Ground.

However, sources said the oath-taking ceremony cannot be shifted to another location as per the wishes of anyone. They added the ceremony will not be held anywhere else.