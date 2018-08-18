One martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian troops along LoC

RAWALPINDI: One civilian was martyred as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing, targetting civilians along the Line of Control in Danna sector.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, 65-year-old Zulfiqar got martyred in Mouji village during firing by Indian soldiers.

The Pakistan Army troops responded to unprovoked firing by targetting Indian check posts.

Unprovoked firing by Indian troops comes on the day when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan took oath as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan.

Imran spoke about the ties between India and Pakistan following the victory of his party in General Election 2018.

The PTI chief, who is not the Pakistani premier, has said that the blame game between the two countries should end as it is detrimental to the subcontinent.

"If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least [we] need a start," Imran said in his first public address after leading his party to victory in the elections on July 25.

About the Kashmir issue, Imran said it can be resolved through talks. He added India and Pakistan should come together on the table to resolve the problem.