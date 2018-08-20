'Crazy Rich Asians' sparkles at North American box office

LOS ANGELES: Highly anticipated rom-com Crazy Rich Asians — the first Hollywood film with a mainly Asian cast in a generation — dazzled the North American box office in its debut weekend, claiming the top spot, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The Warner Bros. adaptation of Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name raked in $34 million since hitting theatres on Wednesday, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said. Of the total, the film took in $25.2 million at the weekend.



Starring veteran actress Michelle Yeoh, British-Malaysian former BBC host Henry Golding, and American sitcom star Constance Wu, the film tells the story of an American economics professor who meets her super-wealthy boyfriend's family in Singapore — and all the drama that ensues.



It is the first Tinseltown film with a predominantly Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club in 1993.

Shark thriller The Meg tumbled to second place in its second week, taking in $21.2 million. It stars action movie regular Jason Statham as a rescue diver who tries to save scientists in a submarine from an attack by a huge, prehistoric shark.



Mile 22 — a new spy thriller-action flick starring Mark Wahlberg — opened in third place at $13.6 million.

Another debut film, prehistoric adventure tale Alpha, shared fourth place at $10.5 million with summer blockbuster Mission: Impossible - Fallout.



The latest instalment in the M:I franchise has now taken in $180.7 million overall.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

1. Christopher Robin ($8.9 million)



2. BlacKkKlansman ($7 million)

3. Slender Man ($5 million)

4. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation ($3.7 million)

5. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again ($3.4 million)