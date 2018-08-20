Traffic cop from viral video urges PM for KP-like reforms in Sindh

KARACHI: Traffic policeman — whose video went viral in which he fined a young influential man who made threats upon receiving a challan— urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to introduce Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-like reforms in Karachi traffic police to boost its performance.



Traffic policeman Nawaz Siyal gave an interview to Geo News, after his video went viral in which he can be seen reasoning out with a young man, who constantly threatened the policeman despite violating a traffic signal.

“I appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan that Sindh traffic police should also be encouraged same as that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as it can positively impact their performance,” he said.

The cop said that undue pressure while performing duty can lead to them losing their jobs.

Siyal lamented that he was also suspended earlier in one of the similar incidents, adding that there is hardly any way to prove their side of story.

The policeman stated that after making a video, he felt free from any pressure.

“I have suggested to the Deputy Inspector of Police to give us pen cameras so that our performance can be improved,” he said.

The traffic policeman said the man in question broke a signal and didn’t stop despite the policemen indicating him to stop. Siyal said they tracked the vehicle for almost a kilometre to hand over the challan.

Siyyal said that as traffic policemen they usually engage in a very civil tone in such incidents, however, some people think they are above the law.

“If we want to progress then we should follow the rule of law,” he added.

Traffic policeman Nawaz Siyal gave an interview to Geo News, after his video went viral/ Geo News screen grab





Nawaz Siyal rewarded for fining influential person’s son

On Sunday, Siyyal was rewarded by the department for refusing to budge and fining the son of an influential person’s son despite the latter’s threats.

A video shows policeman Nawaz Siyal, son of martyred SHO Haq Nawaz, stopping a man in a jeep for violating a traffic signal near the Metropole Hotel.

The car was being driven by Jaffar Jatoi who tried to force the officer to let him go, citing strong ties to powerful people.

The video shows him telling Siyal that senior police officials are his father’s friends.

Siyal in the video can be seen reasoning with the youth and eventually issued him a challan.

After the video went viral, DIG Traffic Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir praised him and announced a reward for him.