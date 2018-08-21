British diplomat wishes ‘heartiest Eid' to all

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew extended Eid greetings to Muslims across the world in his quirky manner. Photo: file

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew extended Eid greetings to Muslims across the world in his quirky manner.

In a video message in Urdu, he remarked: “Salutations, a lot of my Muslim friends will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in next few days. I am at the cattle market in Islamabad, where I saw many people purchasing their animals. People in the UK, Pakistan and Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid. British High Commission and I wish heartiest Eid Mubarak to everyone.”



He shared the video with the message: "Best wishes to everyone celebrating #EidAlAdha this week - in Pakistan, the UK and around the world."

The holy festival of Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, Middle East, Gulf countries, Afghanistan and some other parts of the world today.



Eid-ul-Azha involves slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command.



Pakistan among other other countries will celebrate Eid on Wednesday.