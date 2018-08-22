Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal, fervour

KARACHI/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated with traditional and religious fervour across Pakistan today.



The day dawned with special Eid prayers in mosques for the well-being of Muslim Ummah, progress, prosperity and security of the country, and liberation of Palestine and people in occupied Kashmir.

Eid congregations were held this morning at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful will slaughter their sacrificial animals to mark the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command.

Strict security measures have been deployed in major cities of the country including Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, and Peshawar.

In the federal capital, the main Eid congregation was held at Faisal Mosque, where federal ministers, politicians and parliamentarians, Muslim diplomats and notables joined thousands of faithful in prayers.



In Lahore, the main congregation was held at the historic Badshahi Mosque, along with other congregations at Data Darbar Mosque, Nasir Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, Minar-e-Pakistan, Model Town Park, Jamia Naeemia, Jamia Ashrafia, Idara Minhajul Hussain, Jamiatul Muntazir Model Town, Jamia Mosque Mansoorah, and many other places.

Around 20,000 police personnel under the supervision of divisional SPs are performing their duties in Lahore.



Main congregations in Hyderabad were held at the Eidgah Rani Bagh, Old Eidgah Cantonment, Masjid Abul Fazal Abbas Qadamgah Moula Ali, Masjid Dargah Sakhi Wahab Shah Jilani, Police Headquarter Ground, Bagh-e-Mustafa Ground Latifabad, Aisha Park Latifabad, Bilal Masjid Amani Shah Colony, and Eidgah Paretabad.

The local newspapers have also brought out special Eid supplements highlighting the significance of the day while radio and television channels are broadcasting special Eid programmes.



The Solid Waste Management Company has alerted its staff to take away offal and later bury it in open fields outside of residential places.

In addition, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has taken special measures for continuous water supply to the citizens on Eid days.

Hope God accepts our prayers, sacrifices: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message on Eid-ul-Azha, said that he hopes God accepts our prayers and sacrifices on this auspicious occasion.

"I congratulate the entire Pakistani nation on Eid-ul-Azha," he said, adding that the willingness to sacrifice holds universal significance.

Nations devoid of the spirit of sacrifice can never progress, PM Imran remarked, adding that the spirit of sacrifice means that you give preference to national interests over your personal wishes.

Ethically bound to share joy with needy: CM Punjab

Sardar Usman Buzdar, the chief minister of Punjab, and Governor Punjab nominee Chaudhry Sarwar are celebrating their Eid in Lahore.

In his message on Eid-ul-Azha, Buzdar remarked that Eid-ul-Azha is a religious festival of sacrifice, love, and affection as Islam emphasises on sharing joys and happiness with underprivileged families.

The chief minister, in his message, congratulated the nation on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and the dawn of a new Pakistan.

"Sharing our joy and happiness with the needy is the real philosophy of Eid festival and we are ethically bound to do so," he added.

Eid-ul-Azha teaches lesson of altruism: Parvez Elahi

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said Eid-ul-Azha teaches lessons of altruism and sacrifice as well as complete submission before the will of Allah Almighty.

He said the true spirit of the Eid festivities was to be attentive towards social and civic responsibilities and be ready for any sacrifice which "we as responsible members of the Muslim society and world community are required to render for the betterment of humanity."



Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, in his message, also greeted the people of Punjab on Eid-ul-Azha.

Keeping in view the prevailing circumstances in the country, he said, there was a need to play a responsive role in line with the spirit of sacrifice.

"To make this possible, there is a need to work selflessly for the promotion of education, awareness and maintenance of peace and stability in the country,” he said.