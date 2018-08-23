Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik celebrate Eid in shalwar kameez

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Photo: Instagram

Supermodel Gigi Hadid took the Internet by storm a day earlier as she posted a picture celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik and one of his three sisters Waliyha.



The model shared a picture of her boyfriend and his sister on her Instagram stories, captioning it, "Home for Eid".



After the picture went viral, Zayn's sister Walihya shared photographs of the family posing in their Eid ensembles.

Walihya also shared a picture of Zayn and Gigi dressed in shalwar kameez.

Eid Mubarak A post shared by @ waliyha.azad on Aug 22, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT

Gigi and Zayn have been dating since 2015, with a minor break-up in March 2018 that only lasted a few weeks.

