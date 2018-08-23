18 houses damaged in flood induced by downpour in Chitral

A suspension bridge over Chitral River that was destroyed by flash floods in 2015. Photo: APP

CHITRAL: Around 18 houses were affected while one vehicle was swept away by the floodwater that flowed down Osiyak after heavy downpour on the mountains.

According to reports, no loss of life has been reported but the properties were damaged due to sudden flood.

A day earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister directed the district administration of Chitral to submit a comprehensive report on the losses of lives and property due to flood in the district, The News reported.

“We stand by the people of Chitral in this difficult time,” he said.

He appealed to the workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to come forward and help the people of Chitral. The newly-elected chief minister directed the relevant officials to conduct a survey and identify the losses. He directed them to prepare an overall recovery plan to compensate the flood victims.

Floods hit Chitral almost every year, wreaking havoc and disrupting daily life.

In 2016, at least 31 people were swept away as an aftermath of heavy rains and flash floods that inundated Chitral’s Ursoon area.

The flash floods damaged a mosque and washed away several houses in the area. According to the control room of Chitral’s deputy commissioner, 37 houses were completely destroyed in the flash floods, while 48 houses were damaged.

In 2015, around 300,000 families in upper and lower Chitral were affected by flash floods caused by heavy monsoon rains and fast-melting glaciers.