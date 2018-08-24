APS attack survivor aces O’Level exams

Ahmad Nawaz, survivor of the 2014 Taliban attack on Army Public School in Peshawar, has aced his O’Level exams.



Ahmad, who survived the attack by hiding and playing dead, got 6A*s and 2As in the eight exams he took.

“My International GCSE exam result just came out and I am very proud to announce that I got 6A*s and 2As in my All eight(8) exams. Thanks to my parents and all of you for supporting me. This is a big success for me and takes me many steps closer to my admission in Oxford University,” he wrote on Twitter.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor also congratulated the 17-year-old.



“Congrats and well done dear Ahmad Nawaz. You made us all proud and defeated evil forces through your courage, determination and power of education. Good luck for your future pursuits. Stay blessed,” DG ISPR said.

Ahmad's younger brother, Haris, was among the 141 children and staff shot dead in the brutal attack on December 16, 2014.



He, himself, was flown to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for surgery as he was shot in the arm during the attack. Doctors at Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital had advised Ahmad’s parents to shift him to another facility as he could not be treated at the hospital and it was feared that the young student may lose his limb.

The 17-year-old who now lives in Birmingham with his family has also been nominated for a No2H8Crime Young Upstander Award for his courage and conviction, according to The Mirror.