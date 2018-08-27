Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Aug 27 2018
By
REUTERS

Tajik or Russian plane bombed Afghan border area in Takhar province: official

An area in Takhar province of Afghanistan. File photo: Reuters 

KABUL: A Tajik or Russian plane bombed Afghanistan´s Durqad district in northeastern Takhar province on Sunday after clashes erupted near Tajikistan’s border, an Afghan government official said on Monday.

Khalil Asir, spokesman for Takhar provincial police, said the bombing near the border area started after two Tajik border guards were killed in a clash with the Taliban.

Eight Taliban insurgents were killed and six others were wounded, Asir said.

The Taliban has confirmed the clash and the subsequent bombing.

