Opposition lambasts PPP for failure to field joint presidential candidate

ISLAMABAD: Members of opposition parties lambasted the Pakistan Peoples Party on Monday for their failure to nominate a joint candidate for the upcoming presidential election.



The grand alliance of opposition parties had initially resolved to field a joint candidate for the country’s presidency. The PPP, however, stuck to Aitzaz Ahsan as its choice for the presidential nomination despite the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s objections. The rest of the opposition eventually fielded Maulana Fazlur Rahman for the slot earlier today.

Dr Arif Alvi is the presidential candidate nominated by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a joint press conference, PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal criticised the PPP for failing to end the deadlock and expressed hope that the party will review its decision and prevent the opposition’s vote from splitting.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri thanked the opposition alliance for nominating Maulana Fazl for the post, while regretting the PPP’s lack of support to the opposition’s cause.

Haideri further said that as per the opposition’s calculations, Fazl looked in a position to win the presidential polls.

Terming the PPP’s decision as “shocking”, National Party leader Hasil Khan Bizenjo lamented the failure of the grand alliance to put up a strong front on the matter.

“The way PPP backed out was shocking,” he said. “All the parties had asked PPP to propose another name.”

It was not possible for PML-N to vote for Aitzaz Ahsan, Bizenjo added.

The deadline for candidates to submit their nomination papers for the upcoming presidential election ended at noon today. Polling for the presidential election will be held on September 4.

