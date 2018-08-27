DPO who stopped Khawar Maneka for speeding transferred

LAHORE: The district police officer (DPO) of Pakpattan was reportedly transferred after he intercepted Khawar Maneka, former husband of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, for speeding.



According to police sources, the personnel tried to stop Khawar at a checkpoint on August 23 but he did not stop. However, they chased his vehicle and managed to intercept him.

Khawar misbehaved with the police and hurled expletives at them when they stopped him, sources added.

Subsequently, the Punjab government summoned DPO Rizwan Gondal on Friday and also asked him to go to Pakpattan to seek an apology from Khawar.

The DPO refused to obey the orders and did not apologise to Khawar, saying the police was not at fault over intercepting him.

Gondal also informed Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar about his decision of not seeking an apology from Khawar, police sources further said.

He was then transferred, reportedly for refusing to seek an apology from Khawar.

However, sources in the government said the provincial chief minister had asked Khawar and the DPO to settle the matter.

Gondal transferred over misleading statements: IG

Inspector-General Punjab, soon after the reports, denied that Gondal was transferred under any pressure.

He was transferred due to giving misleading statements about misbehaviour by police personnel with a citizen, the IG said said in a statement.

An inquiry has also been ordered against Gondal for "giving a false colour to the transfer on social media".

The IG further said no flexibility will be shown against "misconduct and misguiding seniors" by any official or personnel.

'PTI doesn't have anything to do with the incident'

Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz ul Chohan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan (PTI) has nothing to do with Pakpattan incident and that the party does not believe in meddling in institutions.

He promised to hold an investigation afresh and bring facts to the fore within 48 hours.

"Not one such incident took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in five years [led by PTI]," he said.

The minister, however, went on to say that false colour is being given to the incident on social media to mislead masses.