Minor girl dies allegedly during CM Buzdar's visit to Mian Channu hospital

The CM Punjab, during his visit, observed the treatment being given to the patients

MIAN CHANNU: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar visited District Headquarter Hospital here on Tuesday, where his protocol allegedly led to the death of a minor girl suffering from Thalassemia.

The CM Punjab, during his visit, observed the treatment being given to the patients. However, the mother of the minor alleged that due to CM Punjab’s arrival, all doctors went to meet the Buzdar, leaving the patient unattended.

She claimed that the dereliction of duty on the part of doctors led to the death of the girl.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal has ordered an inquiry into the incident, saying that the death of the girl was not caused due to the CM Punjab’s visit.

He said that if any doctor was found guilty of negligence then action will be taken.

The CM Punjab had arrived in Mian Channu, along with his family, on a helicopter and then came to the hospital with a convoy of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration said that the condition of the girl was already critical and she was kept in emergency for 15 minutes and given treatment.

Later on, the CM Punjab arrived in Pak Pattan amid strict security and laid wreath on Baba Farid Shakarganj’s shrine.



Upon the CM Punjab’s visit, police shut down shops, however, Buzdar ordered deputy commissioner to reopen the businesses.

Citizens chanted slogans against police when they were not allowed to meet CM Punjab during his visit to the shrine.