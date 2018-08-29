Alvi, Ahsan and Fazl's nomination papers for presidential election approved

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday scrutinised and approved the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Dr Arif Alvi, Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Aitzaz Ahsan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman for the presidential election.



Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan scrutinised the nomination papers after the three presidential candidates appeared before the commission along with their proposers and seconders.

The opposition remains divided over fielding a consensus candidate as PPP has decided that it would not withdraw its presidential candidate Ahsan.



Meanwhile, the other opposition parties have fielded the JUI-F chief as their presidential candidate.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari summoned a party meeting on Tuesday to discuss cooperation sought by Maulana Fazl for a consensus presidential candidate.



Zardari said the JUI-F leader was a respected figure for them, but they had to make a "political decision", according to sources, adding that the PPP could not compromise its principled politics.



Candidates have until Thursday, August 30 to withdraw their nomination papers, after which the final list will be made public on the same day.

Polling for the presidential election will be held on September 4.

The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly, and the four provincial assemblies. Voting is held through a secret ballot.