Saad Rafique appears before NAB in Paragon housing scheme case

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday appeared before officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection to an inquiry into a private housing scheme scam.

According to sources, the former railways minister was summoned by NAB Lahore today to record his statement in the Paragon Housing Society scam.

NAB Lahore has also initiated a probe against Rafique for alleged misappropriation of funds in purchase of new engines for railways.

A three-member team had earlier also investigated the former federal minister in relation to a corruption probe into the Paragon housing scheme reportedly owned by them in Lahore.