Khawaja Izharul Hasan's brother booked for land grabbing in Karachi

Absarul Hasan is accused of illegally seizing govt land in Sarjani Town/ Geo News screen grab

KARACHI: A case has been registered against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan’s brother Absarul Hasan over the issue of land grabbing in Karachi.

Director Karachi Development Authority State filed a complaint against Absarul Hasan, stating that he has illegally seized government land in Sarjani Town.

The FIR mentioned that the suspect is involved in illegal settlement and upon investigation Absarul Hasan showed documents of Muradabad Society, which did not match.

According to Anti-Encroachment Department, Hasan has illegally taken control of certain lands and is running the china-cutting business in Sarjani Town.

KDA is active against land grabbers in Sarjani Town since past 12 days.

Meanwhile, MQM-P’s Khawaja Izhar-ul Hasan has condemned the proceedings, calling them false. He said that he would pursue a legal discourse against the case.