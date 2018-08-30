Pakistan saw 42,247 foreign tourists in last five years

Samuel Johnson and Adam Sloper co-founders of the British Backpackers society ranked Pakistan as the top country to visit for adventure travel

ISLAMABAD: Around 42,247 foreign tourists visited Pakistan during the last five years from January 2013 to December 2017.



Speaking to APP, a spokesperson from the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) gave a yearly breakdown of foreign tourists.

2013: 10,560



2014: 5,575



2015: 6,475



2016: 9,161



2017: 10,476



The PTDC spokesperson said that present government has been taking interest to boost the tourism industry at the international level and provide maximum facilities to the foreign tourists. The government has been making efforts to promote tourism and make PTDC a financially viable organization.

According to the spokesperson, PTDC and the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore had signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the sponsorship of the tourism department's publicity material including banners, website, seminars, and conferences to attract the foreign and local tourist.

PTDC has also launched a Pakistan Tourism Friends Club, in which members of the club will get exclusive 20 per cent discount on PTDC facilities, he added.