Police search for alleged Bahawalpur rapists who sexually assaulted teen multiple times

Geo.tv/Files

BAHAWALPUR: A trio of sexual predators allegedly raped a teenage boy multiple times and recorded their sexual assault to further blackmail the survivor, a first information report (FIR) filed Friday said.



According to police, three suspects subjected a student of ninth class to continuous sexual assault in an area on the outskirts of Yazman Tehsil and filmed the young boy's ordeal to blackmail him at every subsequent instance of sexual attack.

The alleged rapists also uploaded the video of the sexual assault on social media platforms.



The teenage survivor's father explained to police that the suspects sexually abused his son on more than one occasion and recorded the rapes to intimidate the boy.

Police said they have started a search for the suspects named in the FIR.