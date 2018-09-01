Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Sep 01 2018
By
AFP

One dead, 18 injured as plane catches fire in Russia

By
AFP

Saturday Sep 01, 2018

Plane was operated by the Utair airline. Photo: Twitter

One person died — apparently of a heart attack — and 18 people sought medical help when a plane skidded off a runway in Russia´s Olympic city of Sochi, slid into a river and caught fire during landing early Saturday, officials said.

The Boeing 737 flying from Moscow with 166 passengers and six crew members overshot a runway as it attempted to land in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, damaged a wing and caught fire.

"As a result of the crash landing at Sochi airport 18 sought medical help," regional health authorities said. The injured included three children, said investigators, who opened a criminal probe.

During the rescue operation an airport employee died, possibly of a heart attack, a spokeswoman for the Sochi Airport told AFP in a statement.

Sixteen ambulance crews worked at the scene, authorities said, adding that the fire had been put out.

The plane was operated by the Utair airline.

Sochi hosted the Winter Olympic Games in 2014.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM