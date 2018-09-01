Female ASF employee in hot waters over viral dance video

LAHORE: A female personnel of Airports Security Force (ASF) landed in hot waters after a video of her dancing on a song went viral on social networking platforms.



The ASF took notice of the viral video of the female personnel, who was deployed at Sialkot airport, and ordered an inquiry into it.

The security force has also restricted personnel from using social media.

Earlier this year, another video of a female personnel of Punjab Police had gone viral on social media.

