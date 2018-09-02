'Game of Thrones' star reveals Lannister's end

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Jamie Lannister in the hit 'HBO' series. Photo: HBO

With the final season of hit HBO series Game of Thrones season expected to debut next year, star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has revealed the fate of the Lannister's.



Speaking to Huffington Post, Waldau who plays the role of Jamie Lannister in the television series said, “It was a surprise. God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end.”

Speaking about his character in the final season, the Danish actor said, “He is heading north. I don’t think you can assume that he’s going to make it up there, but who knows."

He said, "For sure, we see him head north. He might be eaten by dragons, you never know. Or he might just stumble, things happen.”

“Or he might find the love of his life and suddenly he’s like, 'God, this is it. No more,” he added.

However, the 48-year-old actor did share the finale script caused him to pen a note to the series’ writing staff.

“I wrote the writers when I was finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story. To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” he said.

“It still made sense,” Waldau. “It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

The eight and final season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere sometime in the first half of 2019, with no exact date released yet.