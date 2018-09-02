PM House luxury cars to be auctioned on September 17

A total of 102 vehicles including bulletproof cars will be auctioned under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity policy. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government will auction the vehicles of the Prime Minister House on September 17, it emerged on Sunday.

A total of 102 vehicles including bulletproof cars will be auctioned as a part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity initiative.

The cars that will be auctioned include eight BMWs, three cars of 2014 model and three 5000cc SUVs and two 3000cc SUVs of 2016 model.

Twenty-eight Mercedes Benz of 2016 model will also be auctioned. Two of the 28 cars are 4,000cc bullet-proof vehicles.

In the auction, 40 Toyota cars will be sold which include a 2004 Lexus, a 2006 Lexus SUV, and two 2004 Land Cruisers.

Other vehicles to be auctioned include eight Suzuki cars, five Mitsubishi vehicles, nine Hondas, and two jeeps.

The cars will only be sold if a suitable bid is made.

Earlier, sources had informed Geo News that the cars that will not be auctioned will be used by the cabinet division, especially for the commute of foreign guests.

In his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran had emphasised on cost-cutting for the government expenditure. As part of the cost-cutting initiative, he had announced the auction of surplus PM House vehicles.