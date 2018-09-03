FM Qureshi, Afghan counterpart agree to continue cooperation for peace

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani on Monday agreed to continue cooperation for peace.



“Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani called Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi today and congratulated him on his appointment as foreign minister,” a Foreign Office statement read.

Rabbani also extended an invitation to Qureshi to visit Kabul at an early date, which he accepted, the statement added.

The Afghan foreign minister also said that he looked forward to strengthening Pak-Afghan bilateral relations.

While thanking his Afghan counterpart, Qureshi reiterated that peace and prosperity of the two countries are interlinked and highlighted the need to work together to achieve lasting regional peace.

“Both sides appreciated recent improvement in relations since the launch of APAPPS process in May 2018. It was noted that the framework provided the most comprehensive institutional mechanism to discuss all mutual issues. The two leaders agreed that the next round of APAPPS will be held soon in Islamabad. They also welcomed the holding of joint Pak-Afghan Ulema Conference in Islamabad, the dates for which are being finalised,” the FO statement read.

The issue of closure of the Pakistan Consulate General in Jalalabad due to a security crisis was also discussed.

Qureshi requested the Afghan government to restore the previous security arrangements so that the consulate general's normal functioning could be resumed at the earliest, the statement said.

The Afghan foreign minister reassured a positive outcome soon in this regard and mentioned his meeting with the ambassador of Pakistan in Kabul yesterday.

Till the issues is resolved, Pakistan will issue visas to patients or students residing in the jurisdiction of the consulate as an emergency measure, the statement added.