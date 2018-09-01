Pakistan closes Jalalabad consulate to protest Nangarhar governor's 'undue' meddling

Geo.tv via Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul/Flickr

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has closed off its consulate in the Afghan city of Jalalabad due to the "undue intervention" by the governor of Nangarhar Province, a statement issued by its embassy in Kabul confirmed on Friday.



The government of Afghanistan has duly been informed of this development, the statement noted, adding that the intervention of Nangarhar governor Hayatullah Hayat was a "complete violation of the Vienna Convention of the Consular Relations 1963".



"The Embassy of Pakistan Kabul deeply regrets undue intervention of Governor Hayatullah Hayat in the functioning of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Jalalabad, [which is a ] complete violation of the Vienna Convention of the Consular Relations 1963," the statement read.

"The Embassy has requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan to kindly refrain the Governor from interfering in the functioning of the Consulate General and to ensure restoration of the security of the Consulate General as it existed on 28th August 2018," it added.

"The Embassy wishes to inform that the Consulate General will remain closed until the security arrangements are complete to the satisfaction of the Embassy."



Further, sources informed Geo News that the Pakistani Foreign Office has penned a letter to the government of Afghanistan. Hayat allegedly entered the consulate with the police chief and other government officials in order to have the visa of an unknown person approved, the sources added, which is a violation of the Vienna Convention.

A spokesperson for the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul termed the instance sad, according to Radio Pakistan.