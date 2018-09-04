Can't connect right now! retry
health
Tuesday Sep 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Five minors die due to malnutrition in Tharparkar

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Sep 04, 2018

Five minors, who were under treatment for malnutrition at the Civil Hospital in Tharparkar, have passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. The latest deaths have taken the total fatalities in Tharparker to 14 for this month. Photo: File 
 

THARPARKAR: Five minors who were under treatment for malnutrition at the Civil Hospital in Tharparkar passed away Tuesday. 

According to the Tharparkar Department of Health, the minors were aged between six days and a year. 

The latest fatalities have taken the death toll in Tharparker to 14 for this month. 

In August, a total of 40 minors had succumbed to malnutrition in the area. 

In 2018, the local health department reported 428 minors dead due to malnutrition and other diseases in the area. 

According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Among these countries, eight are in Africa and two in Asia, including Afghanistan which is ranked third.

“Pakistan is the riskiest place to be born as measured by its newborn mortality rate,” the report stated. “A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore.”

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM