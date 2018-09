Indian actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, India.

According to a statement posted on the actor’s official Twitter account, Kumar was hospitalised due to a chest infection. He is aged 95 years.

“Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection," the statement read.

"He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers.”