Army will continue to take care of families of martyrs: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that the army will continue to take care of the families of martyrs, an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement said.



The COAS spent a day with families of Army martyrs and Ghazis at Army Auditorium GHQ Rawalpindi, said the ISPR.

The Chief of Army Staff interacted with all of the guests and discussed their well-being and problems.

Army Chief gave directions for their assistance in resolving problems, the ISPR press statement said.

Talking to them, the Chief of Army Staff said that Army and nation cannot thank them enough for the sacrifices rendered by them.

The army’s media cell said that the families of martyrs thanked the COAS.