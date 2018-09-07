COAS says faith, unity and discipline will take nation to rightful destination

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said faith, unity, and discipline will take the nation to its desired destination, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations said Friday.



"COAS thanks all honourable guests for gracing [the] Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony at the GHQ. We displayed faith, unity, and discipline as a nation across the country. Same shall take us to our rightful destination, IA. Salute to the martyrs and their families”, the military's spokesperson tweeted.

The DG ISPR, on behalf of the army chief, also thanked all guests for attending the ceremony.

The Pakistani nation celebrated the day to pay tribute to its martyrs on the 53rd anniversary of the 1965 war.



The main ceremony with regard to Defence and Martyrs Day was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Thursday, with Prime Minister Imran Khan, General Bajwa, senior civilian and military leaders, and other dignitaries in attendance.

Families of martyrs, members of the federal cabinet, heads of political parties, lawmakers and celebrities were also among the attendees at the ceremony.

On this day, 53 years ago, Indian forces had crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but the nation foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

