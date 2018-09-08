Sharjeel Memon's blood samples collected again: sources

KARACHI: Authorities on Friday again collected blood samples of MPA Sharjeel Memon along with his DNA samples, sources told Geo News, days after a test report said no trace of alcohol was found in his blood samples.



Last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had discovered alcohol bottles and drugs during a surprise visit to Memon's room at a private hospital in Karachi. Following the raid and examination, Memon was shifted to Central Prison Karachi.

According to sources, officials collected Memon's blood samples at Central Jail Karachi, which would be cross checked with the samples collected earlier.

His DNA samples have been sent to Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) and a local laboratory.

They said the purpose of sending one of the DNA samples to the PFSA was to ensure transparency of the test.

On Monday, a test report by Chief Chemical Examiner, Dr Zahid Ansari, revealed that the bottles did not contain alcohol. It said one of the bottles contained honey and the other cooking oil.

Further, a test report revealed that no trace of alcohol was found in the blood samples of Memon.

Memon's blood samples were sent to two hospitals for testing. The blood samples did not contain traces of plasma alcohol and ethanol, the report stated.