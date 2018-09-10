Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 10 2018
Another government vehicle stolen in Karachi

Monday Sep 10, 2018

KARACHI: A second government vehicle was stolen in Karachi on Sunday night.

The vehicle belonging to the Sindh Assembly was stolen from Karachi's Sachal Goth nieghbourhood.

SSP Malir Shiraz Nazeer said only the driver was present in the car at the time of the incident. 

The search for the car and further investigations are under way, he added.

On Saturday, unidentified armed men snatched Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's official vehicle at gunpoint.

The miscreants snatched the vehicle from Shahbaz Commercial in Karachi's posh Defence neighbourhood. Akhtar's driver was the only one present in the car at the time of incident.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's govt car snatched at gunpoint

DIG South has suspended SHO Darakshan Police Station following the incident

The Karachi mayor confirmed the incident and said he had submitted an request for filing of a first investigation report (FIR).

Sixty-four government cars have been stolen in the last two years in Karachi.

The stolen vehicles are valued at Rs100 million. The government officials whose cars were stolen were provided with new vehicles. 

