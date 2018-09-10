Three of five alleged rapists arrested in Lahore minor girl sexual assault case

LAHORE: Three of the five suspects named in a gang-rape case were arrested from the city's Kot Lakhpat area Sunday night, Model Town police confirmed, after a video of the sexual assault went viral.

According to police sources, the alleged rapists are cousins and were apprehended after the video of the sexual abuse was uploaded to social media.

The alleged sexual predators who were arrested were identified as Zaheer, Kamran, and Qasim, police said, adding that they were cousins. The suspects habitually rape innocent children and make videos, which are then uploaded to social media as a blackmailing tactic for parents.

Sources also informed that police were forced to spring into action only after the video went viral on social media, which marked the second instance wherein authorities were slow to take action. In the same case, police did not register the FIR for two days.

The alleged rapists had also blackmailed the survivor's parents by use of the video, the sources noted.

On Friday, authorities registered the FIR over the four-day-old incident wherein five sexual predators had allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old girl on September 3.

The FIR was filed on basis of a petition by the survivor's father, a resident of Chandraye Pind (village), who had said that his daughter had gone out on the evening of September 3 when two suspected rapists kidnapped her at gunpoint and took her to a nearby house, where they gang-raped her.

The suspects, the father had said, were men from the same village and had threatened to make the video of the said incident viral — which they eventually did — if he failed to pay extortion money worth Rs50,000.

The girl, on the other hand, underwent a medical test, police said.