Woman’s relatives arrested for reported murder over ‘honour’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The relatives of a woman were arrested Monday for reportedly murdering her in the name of honour.



According to the investigating officer, the woman was murdered by her relatives on August 28, who buried her body in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city.

The officer quoted the deceased woman, Safdana’s, in-laws as saying that they killed her after hearing her speak to a man on the phone.

Police said that Safdana’s in-laws planned the murder in connivance with her relatives, as per which they took her to Bhittaiabad on the pretext of a gathering and sprayed her with bullets.

The accused then wrapped the body in a blanket and handed it over to Safdana’s relatives who buried it in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Safdana’s husband lives and works in Sibbi, Balochistan.

Police have decided to exhume Safdana’s grave, but final decision will be taken after court orders.

A post-mortem would be conducted on the body, while the accused would be presented before the court, the investigating officer said, adding search was under way to arrested others involved in the murder.

On Saturday night, two men were arrested for murdering a woman and a boy in the name of honour. Police said the tortured bodies of a 22-year-old woman and an 18-year-old boy were found hanging here in Karachi.

The woman’s father, who has been identified as Khair Muhammad Khan, and her husband Sabir killed her and the boy, police added.