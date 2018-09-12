Begum Kulsoom's London funeral slated for Thursday, body to fly in on Friday: PML-N

Image: Twitter/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PNL-N)/(@pmln_org)/Screenshot

KARACHI/LONDON: The funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will be held here on Thursday at a local mosque, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Twitter.



Her "funeral prayers will be offered in Regent Park Islamic Centre at 12:15PM on Thursday.



"The body will then be transported to Heathrow Airport, wherefrom it will reach Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport Friday morning, around 6AM," the PML-N quoted its leader Rana Sanaullah as saying.

"Her second funeral prayers and burial will be held in Raiwind, Jati Umra," he added.

Begum Kulsoom passed away here on Tuesday after battling lymphoma (throat cancer), her brother-in-law, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, and her son Hussain Nawaz confirmed. She is survived by her husband and four children; Maryam, Asma, Hassan, and Hussain.

The cancer-stricken wife of Sharif was under treatment at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2017, when she was initially diagnosed.

She had been placed on life support last night as her health deteriorated, with sources at the clinic saying she had developed a complication in her lungs.

The medical facility has issued a certificate of death or free from infection (FFI) certificate since Begum Kulsoom's body needed to be flown out of the UK. After the documents are submitted to a registrar office in the local Westminster Council to register the death, the coroner will issue an out-of-England order, after which the body will be taken to Pakistan.

Begum Kulsoom's body was moved to a morgue in a local mosque.

Sharif's late wife became Pakistan's first lady thrice; from 1990 to 1993, from 1997 to 1999, and from 2013 to 2017.

