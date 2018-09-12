Marvel to make 'Indian content' and SRK is their top choice

Shahrukh Khan. Photo: File

Marvel has disclosed that the studio is interested in making productions centered on Indian content in the near future.



Speaking to the Indian press, Stephen Wacker (VP, Creative Development, Marvel), said that it plans to create more characters 'with a real toehold in Indian culture', adding that it will try for authenticity that can go as far as finding Indian talent.

"We want to find a way to create characters that have a home in this world so we can bring Indian culture to the core North American Marvel fan," he said. "Let them understand a different part of the world too. I think that’s going to be an exciting thing for Marvel."

Wacker expressed his hope that the fan in India feels just as much part of the Marvel universe as some kid in New York.

He said that he wants to create an Indian character as like Black Panthar.

"If we make Indian content, we have to put Shah Rukh Khan. He has to be in it,” Wacker said.