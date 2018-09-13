Police is under no pressure, working independently: IG Sindh

Newly appointed Sindh Inspector General of Police Sindh Kaleem Imam pictured while addressing the media in Karachi on September 13, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Kaleem Imam on Thursday said the police is under no pressure and continues to work independently.



Addressing the media in Karachi, the recently-posted provincial police chief said the police department will work honestly and with good intentions. "It is our responsibility to protect Karachi. We will make every possible effort to bring improvements," IGP Imam said.

He further resolved that amendments will be made to law that governs the police department.

"We will reward those in the department who are working hard, but strict action will be taken against those found involved in any misdemeanour," the Sindh police chief stressed.

Speaking about Karachi's Safe City Project, IGP Imam said the project should have been started a long time back.

"Major cities in the world have safe city projects. We promise that we will implement the safe city project with a new proposal," the police chief said. He further added that 'many more response units and cameras' should be installed in the metropolis.

The police chief also mentioned the missing children issue in the city. "Missing children are a serious issue. We have recovered quite a few missing minors but many are yet to be found," he noted.

In response to a question, IGP Imam praised the performance of former IGP Sindh AD Khawaja. "We will continue all praiseworthy efforts of former police chiefs. We will hire SHOs on merit and those who will not perform shall be removed," the police chief said.

Furthermore, the Sindh IGP also said he will make efforts to improve the environment of police stations and resolve any related issues.