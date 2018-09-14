Alleged rapist beaten up for attempting to sexually assault minor in Muzaffargarh

Geo.tv/Files

MUZAFFARGARH: An alleged rapist was caught and beaten up Thursday night here in an area on the city's outskirts, Geo News reported, before being handed over to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).



According to police, an eight-year-old girl was on her way back home from the market where she had gone to buy ice, when, near a beverages retailer's shop, she was intercepted by the shopkeeper.

The alleged sexual predator, who was identified as Ghulam Fareed, 50, forcefully took the minor girl into the go-down of his shop where, along with two more men, he attempted to rape her.

Area residents gathered when the girl cried out for help and caught Fareed before the assault could take place. Although the other two suspected rapists managed to escape arrest, people who had rushed to the survivor's help severely beat up the shopkeeper and handed him to the police afterwards.

A first information report (FIR) against all three suspects, including the two unidentified ones, was filed at a local police station.