PM Khan meets Qureshi, COAS, DG ISI, talks two-way ties with ally nations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan led a meeting with the top civil and military officials to focus on bilateral ties with friendly states of Pakistan, Geo News reported, citing sources.



The meeting primarily aimed at discussions pertaining to the security situation and Islamabad's relations with the ally countries, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister House said.

Those present at the high-level meeting included Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and Lieutenant Gen Naveed Mukhtar, the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), as well as other senior officials, the spokesperson added.



"Bilateral relations with friendly countries and issues relating to security came under discussion during the meeting," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khan's political party, tweeted on its official account.



On the other hand, sources disclosed that the linkages with Afghanistan as well as Qureshi's visit to Kabul were also on the high-level meeting's agenda.

Sources further revealed that matters relating to the Pak-Afghan border and the reconciliation process with Kabul were also highlighted.

While discussing the strategy of the foreign minister's official visit to Pakistan's westside neighbour, sources noted that Qureshi would convey an important message from Khan to Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani.

There were talks regarding the decision to take Pak-Afghan ties to a new level, the sources said, adding that the foreign minister intends to reiterate Pakistan's complete support for the Afghan peace process.