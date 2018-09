US President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, US, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

WASHINGTON: US Donald Trump will travel to areas hit by Hurricane Florence next week, the White House said Friday, as the deadly storm pummels the US East Coast with torrential rains.



"The president is expected to travel to areas affected by the storm early to middle of next week, once it is determined his travel will not disrupt any rescue or recovery efforts," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.