Bride's relatives subject groom, brother-in-law to inhumane torture in Kabirwala

KHANEWAL: A man and his brother were tortured and humiliated by the relatives of his wife in Kund Sargana area of Kabirwala, seen in a video viral on social media.



The man, who is yet-to-be identified, married a woman of his own choice in court. The woman's relative took their daughter along, reassuring to let her go with the groom after Rukhsati (a formal ceremony in which the groom takes his bride along).

When the man arrived at the woman's residence along with his brother, they were beaten, forced to rub their nose on the ground and bark and verbally abused.



Police have arrested two suspects, Sajjad and Javed, for their involvement in the inhuman act.

The law enforcement authority claimed to conduct raids for the relatives of as many as seven people involved in the violence.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and has directed the local DPO to submit a report of the incident immediately.