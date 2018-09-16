US to impose tariffs on $200 bn in Chinese goods: reports

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at a ceremony in China. Photo: AFP file

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has decided to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and could make the announcement in the coming days, US media reported.

Citing anonymous sources, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal reported that the tariffs would be set at 10 per cent.

Trump has already imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports and 10 per cent on aluminium, as well as 25 per cent on $50 billion in goods from China.

The prospect of new tariffs undercuts hopes of an imminent reduction in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

On Thursday, China had welcomed a US offer to hold fresh trade talks, providing some hope the world´s top two economies could step back from the brink of an all-out trade war.