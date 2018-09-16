After Malik, Aamir joins the new #BreakTheBeard trend

Fast bowler Muhammad Aamir also got on the new-look bandwagon make known on the social media sphere by senior all rounder Shoaib Malik.



Aamir, in a backdrop of Ali Zafar’s Rockstar, shared his new look with his social media followers. A stubble turned into French and a bit of haircut trim on the recommendation of his wife.

"My new outswinger look to UK with love. And yes Begum jo bole woh hi hamesha right," he mentioned on his social media pages.

The ace fast bowler seems to be satisfied with his new look. It remains to be seen what his fans think about it.

It all started with Malik dedicating his new look in a sweet twitter exchange to wife Sania Mirza. In a video that the cricketer posted on Twitter, Malik wrote:

“Begum jo bole woh right! This look is for you @MirzaSania and a surprise at the end for the little one. #summerlook #breakthebeard #asiacup.”

In an affectionate message earlier this week, Sania had requested Shoaib to visit her 'without the stubble.'

Granting Sania's wish, the cricketer flaunted his ‘no beard look’ on Twitter. The video ends with Malik blowing a kiss to the camera for 'the little one’.