FIR filed against Lodhran school owner for performing inappropriate acts on minor student

LODHRAN: A first information report (FIR) was filed Sunday night against the owner of a private school over sexual misconduct towards a minor here in Dunyapur tehsil.

According to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), residents of the survivor's area — Bhobatpur — staged a protest when the video of the illicit acts went viral on social media.



The family of the survivor alleged that Muhammad Siddiq, the owner of the private school, had performed inappropriate acts on a student of class 10.

The FIR was filed by former councillor Rana Dildar. However, the alleged sexual predator managed to escape and a search was underway, police said.