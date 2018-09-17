61 cars sold during auction of PM House vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday sold 61 out of 102 vehicles which were put up for sale as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's austerity drive, said Administrator PM House Major Asif.

The administrator said that the Federal Board of Revenue will re-evaluate the prices of vehicles which were unable to find buyers at the auction, adding the 102 vehicles presented for auction had a value of over Rs1 billion.



He said that as many as Rs120 million went into the national exchequer with the sale of 61 vehicles and the government hoped to receive a bid over Rs160 million of bombproof vehicles.

Major Asif said that as many as two bombproof vehicles were unable to find buyers at the auction.

As many as seven luxury bulletproof cars were sold off 27 vehicles presented before the auction.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the first batch of vehicles were sold above their market price.



Four recent models of Mercedes, eight bulletproof BMWs, three 5000CC SUVs and two 3000cc SUVs of 2016 model were among the vehicles up for auction.



Moreover, 24 Mercedes Benz of 2016 model were also part of the auction. Two of the cars are 4,000cc bullet-proof vehicles.

Further, 40 Toyota cars which include a 2004 Lexus, a 2006 Lexus SUV, and two 2004 model Land Cruisers were also up for auction.

Other vehicles that were auctioned include eight Suzuki cars, five Mitsubishi vehicles, nine Hondas and two jeeps.

In his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran had emphasised on cutting government expenditure. As part of the cost-cutting initiative, he had announced the auction of surplus PM House vehicles.