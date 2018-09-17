UK-Pak partnership on justice and accountability launched

ISLAMABAD: United Kingdom and Pakistan agreed on Monday to join hands for justice and accountability in both countries.



During a joint news conference with Law Minister Farogh Naseem held in the federal capital, British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said Pakistan and the United Kingdom have decided to cooperate to curb crime in both countries.

About the role of his side over the agreement, Javid said they would appoint a special representative for the joint commission on accountability and justice.

He also lauded the efforts of Pakistani security forces to eliminate terrorism, saying that their action against terrorists is commendable. Javid said they acknowledged the fact that Pakistan has suffered a great deal due to terrorism.



He said the UK too was a target of terrorism, adding that his country would cooperate with Pakistan to eradicate the menace.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid shakes hand with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prisoners exchange b/w Pakistan, UK



Javid said he also spoke on exchange of prisoners between Pakistan and UK during his meetings with authorities.



The British home secretary added that in his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the issue of money laundering was discussed.

During the news conference, the speakers were asked why the UK government did not hand over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain and former finance minister Ishaq Dar to Pakistan despite their red warrants being issued. To this, Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem said they did not discuss matters pertaining to any specific individual.



While responding to a question regarding Dar's repatriation, Naseem said the agreement has a vast scope and is not drafted for a single person.

He added that the agreement would help in bringing back the money that was embezzled in Pakistan and transferred to foreign bank accounts.

British home secretary meets Pakistani FM

Earlier in the day, the British home secretary also met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, during which the two sides discussed various areas of regional and bilateral cooperation particularly regional security, counter-terrorism, organised crime, migration, human trafficking, money laundering, and asset recovery.



Qureshi emphasised the need to translate existing ties into a tangible and multi-faceted strategic partnership.

He appreciated the UK Department for International Development's contribution towards the development of socio-economic sectors in Pakistan.

The British home secretary conveyed his government’s desire to support and work closely with the new government in all areas of mutual interest.

The two countries closely cooperate under the institutional framework of the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue.