President, PM call for forging unity to fight terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said, we need to be united in the face of challenges being faced by the country.



In his message to the nation on Youm-e-Ashur, the prime minister said, “This is the need of the hour and it is linked with our very own existence, stability and prosperity.”

He said, “10th Muharram-ul-Haram reminds us of the great sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Holy Prophet (PBUH), for upholding the sanctity of Islam.”

“The incident of Karbala gives us a lesson about being ever-ready to offer sacrifice for the attainment of greater objectives,” he added.

“Being steadfast while upholding the truth is a mission that one should never refrain from offering even the biggest kind of sacrifice,” PM Imran added.

Moreover, President Arif Alvi in a message to the nation on Youm-e-Ashura said, “Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is a lesson for everyone to never refrain from fighting against terrorism, extremism and intolerant ideology and emphasized on promoting affinity and brotherhood.”

“Let us pledge on this day to take solid steps in light of Uswah-e-Shabbiri which ensures respect for mankind, solidarity of democracy and calls for promoting Islamic values for the development and prosperity of the country,” President Alvi said.

The president further said, Youm-e-Ashur reminds us of the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala which were rendered for upholding the supremacy of truth and Islam.

“The incident of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) acts as a source of guidance for Muslims to not to refrain from laying down their lives while fighting the elements of oppression and tyranny,” he said.

Youm-e-Ashur‚ the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, is being observed today (Friday) with due solemnity to commemorate the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions

