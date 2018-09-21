Case filed against Faisal Raza Abidi on using inappropriate words for CJP

ISLAMABAD: A case was registered against former senator Faisal Raza Abidi for using inappropriate words for the chief justice of Pakistan, it emerged on Friday.



The complaint was registered by the apex court's Public Relations Officer Shahid Hussain Kamboyo registered in the Secretariat Police Station under Pakistan Penal Code's sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34 along with Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Earlier this year, a contempt case was taken up against Abidi by the Supreme Court. The former senator was summoned over his ‘anti-judiciary’ remarks on a private television channel.

Abidi served as the Karachi division president of the Pakistan Peoples Party but later stepped down from the post.

