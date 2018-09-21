Can't connect right now! retry
PTI's Atif Khan challenges victory of ANP leader Amir Haider in NA-21

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Atif Khan (right) has challenged the victory of Awami National Party's Amir Haider (left) from NA-21 Mardan constituency. Photo: File
 

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Atif Khan has challenged the victory of Awami National Party's Amir Haider in NA-21 Mardan constituency. 

After Khan, who is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's sports minister, moved the high court, a notice was issued to Haider.

Atif accuses ANP leader of defamation

Further, the PTI leader also filed a defamation suit against ANP leader Himayatullah Mayar in a lower court in Islamabad.

In the petition, Khan has claimed that Mayar used inappropriate language in his political rallies.

The court has summoned Mayar on September 24.

