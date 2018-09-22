Pinning high hopes on India was hasty: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Former minister of foreign affairs, Khawaja Asif, said Friday night pinning high hopes on India was hasty on Pakistan's part.



Speaking to Geo News here, Asif, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stressed that Pakistani leaders should not compromise on the nation's honour if this was how India chose to behave, especially considering the leeway offered by Islamabad.



First, the incumbent prime minister and their minister issue a statement, and then, later, it turns out to be something else entirely, he explained. "They should learn some manners," he added.