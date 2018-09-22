Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pinning high hopes on India was hasty: Khawaja Asif

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Sep 22, 2018

SIALKOT: Former minister of foreign affairs, Khawaja Asif, said Friday night pinning high hopes on India was hasty on Pakistan's part.

Speaking to Geo News here, Asif, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stressed that Pakistani leaders should not compromise on the nation's honour if this was how India chose to behave, especially considering the leeway offered by Islamabad.

First, the incumbent prime minister and their minister issue a statement, and then, later, it turns out to be something else entirely, he explained. "They should learn some manners," he added.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM