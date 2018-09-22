Intensity of heat increases in Karachi

KARACHI: The intensity of heat increased in the city on Saturday as wind blowing from the sea stopped.



According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the temperature in Karachi is likely to reach as high as 39°C.

The rise in temperature in Sindh, including Karachi, is also caused by low pressure of wind from the Bay of Bengal, PMD Director Abdul Rasheed told Geo News.

However, mercury is expected to go down after September 26, as per forecast by officials at PMD.

On the other hand, weather turned pleasant in other parts of the country following rainfall there.